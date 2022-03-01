Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $31,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.45. 2,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.22. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,435 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

