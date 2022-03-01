Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 14,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

