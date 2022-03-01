Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 400 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,644,064,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,725. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

