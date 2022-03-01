Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. 18,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,159. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 580.87 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

