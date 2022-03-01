Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Archon Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,765,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

ILMN stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.81. 6,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.66 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

