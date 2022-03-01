Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Simply Good Foods comprises approximately 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 325.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $6,587,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $692,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.13. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

