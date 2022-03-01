Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after buying an additional 1,396,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock valued at $616,684,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,033. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.48 and its 200 day moving average is $318.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.24.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

