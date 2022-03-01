Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Issues Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 3,717,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,383. Canoo has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canoo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canoo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Canoo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

