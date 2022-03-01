Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$373.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$5.71 and a 52 week high of C$11.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

