Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.12. Canadian Zinc shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 122,370 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15. The firm has a market cap of C$43.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24.
Canadian Zinc Company Profile (TSE:CZN)
