Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.73

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.73 and last traded at C$25.90, with a volume of 2400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB.PD)
See Also
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.