Canadian Western Bank (CWB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB):

2/28/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$42.50.

2/23/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

2/15/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$47.00.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$31.68 and a one year high of C$41.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

