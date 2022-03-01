Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,264 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 21,929 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Canadian Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of CSIQ opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Canadian Solar Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.