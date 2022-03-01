Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$178.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Fundamental Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$168.75.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$160.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$117.09 and a 1 year high of C$167.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.53.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

