Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$52.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$50.67 and a 12 month high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.