Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $45.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.23.

Shares of LAW opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $94,266,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

