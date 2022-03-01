Camping World Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Camping World in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.19% and a net margin of 4.03%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

