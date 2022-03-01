Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 132,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,035,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

