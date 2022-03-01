Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 303.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 205,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.98.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.