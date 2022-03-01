Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

