Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires New Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYMT. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.