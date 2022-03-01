Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $169.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,506 shares of company stock valued at $36,238,524. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.63. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

