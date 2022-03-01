Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of CALX opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

