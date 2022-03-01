Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.
Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
