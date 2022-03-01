Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 35.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 164,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

