California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after buying an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 250,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 230,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

