California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,199 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 370,310 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $3,789,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 58.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TOWN opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

