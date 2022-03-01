California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

