California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Washington Federal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

