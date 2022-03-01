California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

SNBR opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

