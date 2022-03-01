Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 117,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,910. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,633 shares of company stock worth $10,493,279. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 102,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

