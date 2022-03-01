Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.37

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Cactus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.