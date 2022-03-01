Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 373.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

