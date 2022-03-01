C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in C3.ai by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $121.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

