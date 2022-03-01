Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $20.39.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $99,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 185.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 92,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

