Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

BLDR stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.11. 91,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.35.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

