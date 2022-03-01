BTIG Research Trims CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price to $65.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $38.38 on Monday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.