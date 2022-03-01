BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
TSE BTB.UN opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.07. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.86 and a 12-month high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.