Brokers Set Expectations for Root, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Root in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $1.81 on Monday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

