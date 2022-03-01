Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Target Price at GBX 920

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($12.34).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKP. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.95) to GBX 920 ($12.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 670 ($8.99) to GBX 850 ($11.40) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.73) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.09) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 775 ($10.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -11.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 811.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 848.85. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 722.50 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($13.14).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

