Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Price Target at $25.86

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 59.01%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

