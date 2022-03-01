Brokerages Set UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Price Target at $13.70

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USER. Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615 over the last 90 days.

USER stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

