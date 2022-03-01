Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $1,148.51

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,136.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 71.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $106,985,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $17.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $694.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,020.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.11. Shopify has a 52-week low of $585.03 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

