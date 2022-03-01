Brokerages Set RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Target Price at GBX 4,603.33

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,603.33 ($61.76).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($47.63) to GBX 3,840 ($51.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

LON RHIM traded down GBX 230 ($3.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,782 ($37.33). 123,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,360.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,412.82. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,762 ($63.89). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile (Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.