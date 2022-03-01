Brokerages Set Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Target Price at $45.25

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RXDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
