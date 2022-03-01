Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target at C$26.28

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.99. 73,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,585. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.68. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.95 and a 12 month high of C$26.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

