Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Target Price at $211.00

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 150.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after purchasing an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2,493.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $60,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1,306.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,886,000 after purchasing an additional 317,006 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.10. CDW has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

