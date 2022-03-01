Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Price Target at $25.75

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 486,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 160.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 324.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 241.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 979,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.