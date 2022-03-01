Brokerages Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Target Price at $545.00

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $545.00.

BZLYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.24) to GBX 480 ($6.44) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

BZLYF stock remained flat at $$5.90 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

