Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $973.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.02 billion. Terex posted sales of $864.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. 640,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,219. Terex has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

