Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,007. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

